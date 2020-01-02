Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) to “Hold”

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

RBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Investec raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBS opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

