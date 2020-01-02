STACS (STACS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.26 Million

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. STACS has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $9.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STACS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, STACS has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STACS Profile

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. STACS’s official website is stacs.io

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STACS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

