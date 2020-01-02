Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanterix Corporation is a developer of tools in high definition diagnostics. The Company focuses on research and diagnostics for brain injuries, heart disease, cancer and other diseases with its technology. It offers Simoa consumables, which include Simoa Discs, Simoa Cuvettes, Simoa Sealing Oil, Simoa Buffers and Disposable Tips. The company services include Simoa Accelerator Lab and custom assay development services. Quanterix Corporation is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

QTRX opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $37,607.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $40,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $353,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

