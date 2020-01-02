Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

AINV opened at $17.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.