Analysts Expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post earnings per share of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $2.00. Five Below posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $127.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.79. Five Below has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

