Zacks: Analysts Expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). McEwen Mining posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 50.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

