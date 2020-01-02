Brokerages Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

DHX stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in DHI Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 141,659 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

