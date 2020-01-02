DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given $15.75 Average Target Price by Brokerages

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $183.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DASAN Zhone Solutions news, COO Philip Yim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,145 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

