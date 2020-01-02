Brokerages Set $7.00 Price Target for Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.11 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

