II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $43.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.
II-VI stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.97. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in II-VI by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $21,739,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 131.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 484,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in II-VI by 4,605.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 301,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
II-VI Company Profile
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.