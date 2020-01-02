II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $43.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price target on shares of II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.87.

II-VI stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.97. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in II-VI by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $21,739,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 131.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 484,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in II-VI by 4,605.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 301,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

