Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.76

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $1.94. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 146,892 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.36 million and a P/E ratio of -66.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.70.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

