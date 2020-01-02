ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.61

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $16.67. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 228,954 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.24.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

