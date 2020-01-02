AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.20

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and traded as high as $4.26. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 425 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.35.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO James T. Huerth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

