UEX (TSE:UEX) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.14. UEX shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 421,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on UEX in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.45 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.09.

UEX (TSE:UEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that UEX Co. will post -0.0206897 EPS for the current year.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

