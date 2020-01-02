BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.89

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and traded as high as $20.10. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts.

