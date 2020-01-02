Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.92

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as high as $1.99. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 707 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.32.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$213.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

