Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.13

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:FOG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and traded as low as $11.55. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 111,280 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 million and a P/E ratio of -58.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.89.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:FOG)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.