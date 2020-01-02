Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $143.33

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and traded as high as $162.00. Conygar Investment shares last traded at $160.50, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.46. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52.

About Conygar Investment (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (?Conygar?) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

