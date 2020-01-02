DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6,564.08

DCC plc (LON:DCC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6,564.08 and traded as low as $6,492.00. DCC shares last traded at $6,544.00, with a volume of 75,556 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 8,120 ($106.81) to GBX 8,320 ($109.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,037.56 ($105.73).

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,537.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,845.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of GBX 49.48 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.72%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.