Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.02. Trans World Entertainment shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,529 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trans World Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

