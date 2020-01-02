Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.69

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (ASX:TWE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and traded as low as $16.18. Treasury Wine Estates shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 1,316,857 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

