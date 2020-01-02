Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,384.90

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,384.90 and traded as high as $1,515.12. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,502.00, with a volume of 16,801 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Telecom plus alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,394.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,312.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 27 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Telecom plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.25%.

Telecom plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.