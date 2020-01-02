Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.54

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and traded as low as $10.37. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.