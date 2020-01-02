Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.25

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and traded as low as $18.76. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 3,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.