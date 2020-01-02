The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.40

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and traded as low as $45.36. The Parkmead Group shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 22,437 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $50.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.04.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

