Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) vs. DSV AS/ADR (NASDAQ:DSDVY) Critical Survey

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DSV AS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Booking and DSV AS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58% DSV AS/ADR 5.11% 27.93% 10.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Booking and DSV AS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 16 11 1 2.46 DSV AS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booking presently has a consensus price target of $2,108.70, indicating a potential upside of 2.68%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than DSV AS/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Booking has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV AS/ADR has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and DSV AS/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $14.53 billion 5.92 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.18 DSV AS/ADR $12.52 billion 1.72 $633.60 million $1.75 33.05

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than DSV AS/ADR. Booking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV AS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Booking beats DSV AS/ADR on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-and-pack, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, picking and packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

