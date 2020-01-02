Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.71). Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMDI shares. Maxim Group downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Titan Medical worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 4.78.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

