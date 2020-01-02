$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. ACCO Brands posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.81%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 104,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 35.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

