PopularCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a market cap of $101,171.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00580202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000903 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012583 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011064 BTC.

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,986,404,396 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

