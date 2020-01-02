Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $495.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHTR. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.48.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $485.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $474.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.35. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $279.11 and a 52 week high of $487.52. The company has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total value of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 703.2% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

