Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CryoPort’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.10). CryoPort reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

CryoPort stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. CryoPort has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $583.17 million, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton purchased 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Insiders have sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CryoPort by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

