Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avaya by 7,556.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after buying an additional 4,703,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,526,000 after buying an additional 1,871,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,503,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,139,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

