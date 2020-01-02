Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,272,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,379,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,731,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

