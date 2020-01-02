Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,185 shares of company stock worth $297,667. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

