Zacks: Analysts Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) to Announce -$1.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings per share of ($1.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($61.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($15.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.09) to ($14.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34).

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNXP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 56,516 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

