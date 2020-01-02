Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Regional Management posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. Regional Management has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. The company has a market cap of $327.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

