Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.45. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,841. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.01. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

