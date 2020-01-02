ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $257.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $137.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

