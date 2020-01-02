Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $114.26 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $3,063,871.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $20,530,180. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 538,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,279,000 after buying an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.