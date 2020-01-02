Chronologic (DAY) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $110,073.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.01339216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00122105 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,824 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

