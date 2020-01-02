Shift Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Shift has a total market cap of $834,522.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX. In the last week, Shift has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,650,866 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

