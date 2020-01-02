NetApp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 715% compared to the typical volume of 1,547 call options.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,553 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in NetApp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,908 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in NetApp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 632,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Cowen increased their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Argus raised their target price on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

