NV5 Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 910 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 783% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,831.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,505 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVEE opened at $50.45 on Thursday. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $633.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

