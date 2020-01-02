Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 243,944 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,016% compared to the typical volume of 11,530 call options.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,320. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 105.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 123,473 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 249,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

