Traders Buy High Volume of Weight Watchers International Put Options (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,285 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 862% compared to the typical daily volume of 965 put options.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $383,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,240,000 after purchasing an additional 433,790 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter valued at $83,395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.33. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

