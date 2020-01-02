Realogy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,600 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 900% compared to the typical daily volume of 160 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 65.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,211,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realogy by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 154,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realogy by 462.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 21.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 250,098 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Realogy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,395,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 239,451 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RLGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.81. Realogy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

