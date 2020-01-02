Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.90

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.90 and traded as low as $51.00. Gem Diamonds shares last traded at $51.10, with a volume of 12,732 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEMD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 88 ($1.16).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

