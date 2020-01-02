Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,128.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,128 ($14.84) and last traded at GBX 1,110 ($14.60), with a volume of 7894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.58).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.99).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,036.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 992.12. The stock has a market cap of $898.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81), for a total transaction of £1,728,300 ($2,273,480.66). Also, insider Philip Heffer sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.15), for a total value of £3,600,000 ($4,735,595.90).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

