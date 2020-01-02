Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $928.00

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $928.00 and traded as low as $902.00. Britvic shares last traded at $904.50, with a volume of 92,078 shares changing hands.

BVIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Britvic to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 1,065 ($14.01) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,001.07 ($13.17).

Get Britvic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 935.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 927.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 21.70 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.30. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

In other news, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total value of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 52 shares of company stock valued at $49,823.

Britvic Company Profile (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.