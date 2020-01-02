World Wrestling Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,289 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 469% compared to the average daily volume of 402 put options.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.34.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

WWE has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $226,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

